The Executive Office has suspended funding for a criminal justice organisation over concerns around "financial irregularities".

Stormont officials said the group had notified it of "issues of concern" and funds would be withheld until an investigation had completed.

According to its website, Community Restorative Justice Ireland says it provides services to a range of local communities to resolve issue that affect their quality of life.

The organisation says it provides services including "victim support services, youth mentoring services, advice services, intervention services, and mediation services."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Executive Office said: “CRJI notified TEO of issues of concern.

"In line with TEO protocol, an internal investigation is underway and funding has been suspended until the matter is resolved."

PSNI Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan sits on the board of the organisation as its policing representative. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing on Mr Brannigan's part and the PSNI said he was made aware of "financial irregularities" and the authorities were notified.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Community Restorative Justice Ireland is an accredited criminal justice organisation.

"They are an important community partner who continue to do positive work.

"Our officers will continue to engage with groups from all communities who represent the needs of victims.

"Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan has been on the Board of CRJI, acting as a Police representative since 2016. "As a member of the Board he was made aware of financial irregularities.

"These were reported to the PSNI, Charities Commission and funders in July 2022. "We will keep this situation under review and will continue to liaise with The Executive Office in relation to the matter," the spokesperson added.

