Tragedy brought them together. These three mums have loved and lost.

Nathan Corrigan died along with two of his friends in a crash in Garvaghy on 27 Dec 2021.

"It's gut wrenching & heartbreaking", says his mother Kate Corrigan. "Every second of every day I think about him. I remember him. I hear him & speak to him.

"So it's just with you all the time & never leaves you' .

Kate spoke to UTV along with two other bereaved parents, Edwina Thompson Clarke and Katrina O'Neill.

Out of their grief, these mothers want to help others deal with the unimaginable pain of losing a child.

Edwina Thompson Clarke came up with the idea of a support group earlier this year. She also lost her son Darryl when he was struck by a vehicle in 2018.

She says that life after her sons passing was "hell on earth", and that the pain of losing a child is ever-present in the life of a bereaved parent.

"It doesn't matter what you're doing throughout the day, where you are, they're in your mind all the time."

The group held their first meeting in July & over 30 people turned up. Edwina says she is "definitely not surprised" that so many people needed support with their grief.

Lucy Jane was only 23 days old when she died in 2012. Her mum Katrina has found being able to speak to other parents who have suffered loss helps her deal with her "gut-wrenching" grief.

"Sometimes you're having a bad day and it's just lifting the phone or somebody can refer you to a book or a podcast of other people that's gone through grief that might help you and lift you in that moment. "

The hope is that every family in Northern Ireland living with this type of loss will have somewhere to turn to.

"There's a common thread of that pain," says Kate Corrigan, "that loss, that sense of just emptiness that all of us bereaved parents feel.

"The group support is vital, vital for survival and to know that there's others out there and you're not alone."

