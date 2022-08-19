An animal welfare charity is appealing for information after a male cat was found in a snare in Newry on Saturday.

The USPCA said a cat was discovered by two members of the public, hanging by its back legs from a fence in the Barcroft Park area, with the snare caught around its abdomen.

The cat was brought to the USPCA veterinary team who had to use bolt cutters to remove the wire snare, followed by treatment for its injuries.

The cat suffered a severe injury to its eye.

Brendan Mullan, USPCA Chief Executive, said: “This is a very distressing case for a member of the public to come across, and not one that we have seen often here at the USPCA. We don’t know how long the cat was caught in that horrible position, but the level of stress and suffering is unimaginable.

“Our team did a great job in providing treatment and comfort to the cat and have been monitoring its condition throughout the week. Thankfully following the removal of the snare and the provision of pain relief, he seems to be showing great signs of improvement. Unfortunately, he has seriously damaged his eye which may need to be removed.

“We’re very grateful to the members of the public who rescued him from such a terrible situation – thankfully he’s now safe and making a strong recovery. We believe that this cat does have an owner as, despite his ordeal, he is very friendly – we hope that through the help of the public we can reunite him with his owners.”

