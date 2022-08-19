Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Katie Andrews has your Friday morning Northern Ireland news headlines:

Discrimination Case

A woman who was deemed too old to deliver pizzas has settled her case of age and sex discrimination against Domino's Pizza in Strabane and its owner at the time - Justin Quirk.

Janice Walsh received £4,250 and an apology.

Play Brightcove video

Monkeypox

27 cases of monkeypox have been detected in Northern Ireland.

The Public Health Agency says people should continue to be vigilant and has urged anyone offered the smallpox vaccine to avail of it.

Bonfire

Police are investigating claims that the New IRA were behind possible shots fired during a bonfire in Londonderry on Monday.

Officers conducted a search of the area in the Bogside and a number of items were taken away for examination.

The Irish News first reported that the New IRA claimed it fired the shots.

The PSNI said it was aware of the claim, and it would form part of their investigation.

Self Driving

Self-driving vehicles could be on roads across the UK by 2025 under new plans unveiled by the Government.

The Department for Transport said the move could create up to thirty-eight thousand jobs and be worth £42 billion.

Linfield

Linfield drew two-all away to RFS in Latvia. David Healy's men enjoyed a comfortable lead until the 88th minute.

Linfield travel to Newry City on Sunday in their second Irish Premiership game of the season before entertaining RFS at Windsor Park in what is now a crucial second leg next Thursday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.