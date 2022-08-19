A man has attended a voluntary interview with detectives investigating a video posted online that appeared to mock the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

The video, shared online in early June, appeared to show a large group of men singing a song that mocked the murder of Ms McAreavey.The 27-year-old Co Tyrone teacher was strangled to death while on her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

The video of the song mocking the event drew widespread condemnation from political and community figures across Northern Ireland.

Four men have thus far voluntarily attended police interviews about the video.

A 31-year-old man arrested on Wednesday 10th August was released on bail pending further enquiries.

Linfield FC fired a volunteer coach who appeared in the footage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.