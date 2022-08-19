A man has died following a Belfast city centre assault earlier in the week.

The PSNI have launched a murder investigation following the death of the man in his late 30s.

He was found with serious injuries on the morning of Sunday 14 August following an assault in the Callender Street area of Belfast.

A 27 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to come forwards.

“Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch with detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 14/08/22," said Detective Inspector Foreman.

"If you were in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegal Square, Donegal Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 4am and 8am on Sunday 14 August, please contact us.”

