The five-year jail sentence handed down to a prolific pimp who preyed on vulnerable women was "acceptable" the Public Prosecution Service has said.

Martin Heaney, 59, was sentenced in July 2022 for a range of human trafficking and prostitution offences.

He walked free based on time served while he waited on the trial.

However, the Public Prosecution Services was asked to consider the term given on the grounds "that it may be unduly lenient".

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said the sentence imposed on Heaney was "within the acceptable range of sentences for this offence as set out in guideline judgments".

"The PPS received a request to consider whether there was a basis to refer the sentence handed down to Martin Heaney to the Court of Appeal on the ground that it may be unduly lenient.

“Accordingly, a decision has been taken not to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal.

“We understand that this will be disappointing to the victims in this case.

"We have taken steps to inform each victim of this outcome directly and have provided detailed reasons for our decision to them.

"We have also offered to meet with them to provide any further explanation sought."

Heaney, who is a former taxi and bus driver, with an address of Maypole Park in Dromore, was set free on the same day he was sentenced to jail

This was because he has already served more than the equivalent waiting for his case to progress.

