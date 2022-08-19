A proposal has been made by Belfast city councillors to name the Lagan Gateway bridge after schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

The proposal was made at the Policy and Resources Committee on Friday morning.

It follows an online campaign from supporters of Noah Donohoe's family for the bridge in south Belfast to be named about the teenager.

After Friday's meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy tweeted saying there was "huge public demand" for the bridge to be named after Noah Donohoe.

"We will continue to stand with Fiona and her family in their battle for truth and justice for Noah," Mr Murphy added.

The new foot and cycle bridge opened in September 2021, connecting Lagan Towpath to Annadale Embankment at Stranmillis.

The 83-metre bridge is part of a wider £5.2million Lagan Gateway project.

The scheme has already seen the existing Stranmillis Weir refurbished and a new navigation lock installed, giving boats better access to other parts of the river.

Noah Donohoe was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing. The inquest into the 14-year-old's death is scheduled to begin on 28 November and to run for three weeks.

