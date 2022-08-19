Police are investigating claims that the New IRA were behind possible shots fired during a bonfire in Londonderry on Monday evening.

Officers conducted a search in the Bogside area of Derry and number of items were taken away for examination.

The Irish News first reported the the New IRA claimed it fired the shots.

In a statement, the PSNI said it was aware of the claim, and that it would form part of their investigation.

There was also condemnation from across the political spectrum following the bonfire after the placing of poppy wreaths, flags and images on the pyre.

Images of the Queen and a PSNI Land Rover were also displayed.

Bonfires are traditionally lit in nationalist areas of Londonderry on August 15.

The fires are associated with the August anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial during the Troubles, and also coincide with the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.

Republican and loyalist bonfires continue to be a source of controversy in Northern Ireland.

Bonfire builders from both communities have provoked anger in the past by burning symbols associated with the other's culture.

No major pyres were lit in Belfast last week to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment on August 9 1971.

In July, police announced they were looking into almost 60 potential offences reported as having taken place at loyalist bonfires to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

These reports include allegations of theft and destruction of political material, flags, hate slogans and effigies.

There was widespread condemnation after photographs emerged of hanging effigies of Sinn Fein president and vice-president Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill, as well as Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, on a bonfire in Carrickfergus.

