Play Brightcove video

A Strabane woman who was deemed to old to deliver pizzas has settled her case of age and sex discrimination against a Strabane branch of Domino's Pizza, and its owner at the time Justin Quirk.

The Co Tyrone business now operates under a new license.

Justin Quirk paid out £4,250 to Janice Walsh who had applied for the post of team member/delivery driver at the pizza firm.

At the interview for the post, the first question Janice says she was asked was her age, with the interviewer writing down and circling her answer, before saying 'You don't look it.'

"I believe my age was an issue and it had affected the decision made by the interview panel," Janice said.

"I sent a private message via their Facebook page saying that I felt I had been discriminated against because of my age due to the first question I was asked at interview.” A short time after sending that message she received a telephone call from an interview panel member who apologised and said they did not know that it was inappropriate to ask someone their age directly when interviewing for a post. Janice subsequently spoke to another person from Domino’s Pizza who said that the nature of the work tended to suit younger people between 18 and 30 years old.

She also believes she was overlooked for the job because she was woman.

“I’ve only ever seen men working as drivers and I think I was overlooked for a driver position because I am a woman," she said.

"Domino’s continued to advertise for drivers after the interviews had taken place," she added.

The Domino's branch in Strabane now operates under a new license. Credit: UTV

“I was surprised to be asked about my age, and I believe that that is why I turned down for the job.

"However, my reason for taking the case to the Equality Commission was about trying to make sure that more employers and HR people know about the law, and that people will know that you can challenge age and sex discrimination if you run into them – and you can move on after it. I now have a busy and rewarding job that I love.” Mary Kitson, Senior Legal Officer, Equality Commission, says: “The Employment Equality (Age) Regulations came into effect in 2006 – 16 years ago.

"It’s important that employers of any size and for any job are aware of the basics of equality legislation and how it protects job applicants, as well as current employees, from age discrimination at work," Mary Kitson, Senior Legal Officer at the Equality Commission said.

WATCH: Mary Kitson from the Equality Commission has this advice:

Play Brightcove video

“People involved in recruitment and selection should be familiar with how people are protected by the legislation in order to keep the employer on the right side of the law.

"It’s really important not to allow stereotypical views of who can do particular jobs to influence decisions.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.