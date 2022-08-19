A new trailer has given a glimpse of Sir Kenneth Branagh's incredible transformation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a new drama.

This England, tells the story of the first few months of Johnson's administration as it deals with the Covid pandemic, Brexit as well as the controversial personal and political life of the PM.

The new trailers shows the Belfast-born actor transformed into the PM both in looks and with his trademark and unmistakable mannerisms.

The series will trace the impact on Britain from the pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses and doctors.

It is based on the first-hand evidence of people inside Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), and from hospitals and care homes across the country.

The series will be directed by Michael Winterbottom, who will also co-write, while Tim Shipman, the political editor of The Sunday Times, will act as a consultant.

This England, originally titled This Sceptred Isle, was co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom.

Last year Sir Kenneth celebrated Oscar success when he won best original screen play for the semi-biographical film Belfast, which was based on his early years in the city as the Troubles took hold.

This England launches on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Wednesday 21 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.