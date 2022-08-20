Police have released the name of a man who was murdered in Belfast city centre last weekend.

39-year-old Gareth Rynne died from his injuiries after being assaulted in the Callender Street area of the city on August 14.

A 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of Mr Rynne's murder, remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Foreman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage we believe the victim had been assaulted in the Callender Street area of the city in the early hours of Sunday 14th August, before sadly passing away in hospital.

"A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

"I want to reiterate our appeal for information, we are asking anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch with detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 14/08/22.

"If you were in the area of Callender Street, Chichester Street, Donegal Square, Donegal Place, Royal Avenue or Castle Place between 4am and 8am on Sunday 14 August, please contact us."