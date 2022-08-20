Play Brightcove video

A man has been injured after what's thought was a car explosion.

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Newton Park area of south Belfast which has been cordoned off with a number of homes evacuated.

Police sniffer dogs were also deployed.

One man has been taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries. The bomb squad are currently in attendance.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Other roads closed include the Ballymaconaghy Road, Manse Road and Cairnshill Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 2055 19/08/22. A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.

