Play Brightcove video

Eden Wilson has your latest headlines from Northern Ireland. Stewart Robson has the latest weather forecast.

Murder victim named

Gareth Rynne. Credit: PSNI

The man who was murdered in Belfast City Centre last weekend has been named as Gareth Rynne.

The 39-year-old died from his injuries after he was assaulted on Callender Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Road death

A 23-year-old man has died after a two-car crash in Cullybackey, outside Ballymena.

The collision happened on the Craigs Road on Thursday August 4 at around 4pm.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Gas canister explodes in car

A man is being treated in hospital for facial injuries after a gas canister exploded inside a car.

It happened in the Newton Park area of south Belfast last night. Roads have now reopened after a number of homes were evacuated. Police have ruled out any criminal activity.

Police say a gas canister exploded in the car injuring the man. Credit: UTV

Inaugural Mela parade takes place in Belfast

The first ever Mela carnival parade sang and danced its way through Belfast city centre on Saturday, as hundreds of performers took part in the multi-cultural celebration.

The parade marks the start of an eight-day long festival, with countless of events planned right across the city.

Play Brightcove video

War hero honoured in Kilkeel

A statue of a First World War Victoria Cross winner has been unveiled in Kilkeel tonight, as the village celebrates the life of Robert Hill Hanna. The soldier was born in the village, before moving to Canada where he served in the army. His family have travelled over for the ceremony, which will pay tribute to his Ulster-Scots roots.

Play Brightcove video

Irish Premiership results

There were four games today in the Irish Premieirship. Cliftonville edged out Carrick Rangers at Solitude with a 3-2 victory. Ballymena United earned a 2-0 victory away to Dungannon Swifts, while there were also away wins for Larne at Glenavon and Coleraine who visited Portadown.

Glentoran beat Crusaders 3-1 at the Oval last night.

Larne footballer handed game ban by IFA, UTV understands

UTV understands that Larne's John Herron has been hit with a ten game suspension for bringing the game into disrepute.

It follows the midfielder being pictured wearing a pro-IRA t-shirt. He has also been fined 500 pounds by the Irish Football Association. His club has already suspended him with immediate effect.