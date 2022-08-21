Play Brightcove video

Eden Wilson has your latest headlines from Northern Ireland.

Michael Collins commemoration in Cork

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said Michael Collins will be remembered as "one of the greatest Irishmen to have ever lived".

In a historic first, the Fianna Fail leader attended the centenary commemoration, of the Irish revolutionary leader in Cork on Sunday.

Rynne murder suspect released on bail

A 27-year-old man arrested over the murder of Gareth Rynne in Belfast has been released on bail.

The 39-year-old victim died from his injuries after he was assaulted on Callender Street last Sunday.

End to free lateral flow testing

Free lateral flow tests will no longer be available from Monday .

Health experts say infection levels in the community are falling and the overall impact of coronavirus on the population is low.

Only those who are eligible for new Covid-19 treatments and who work in the health sector will be able to avail of free tests.

Win for Linfield takes Blues top

Linfield beat Newry City 3-1 in the Irish Premiership. The result sees David Healy's side return to top of the table.

Eetu Vertainen scored twice with Joel Cooper getting the Blues' third.

Bronze for Belfast canoeist

Para-canaoeist Jonathan Young has won bronze for Great Britain at the European Championships in Germany.

The Belfast athlete earned the medal in the Kayak Single KL3 200m race. Spain's Juan Antonio Valle won gold with a time of 40.393 seconds.

Ireland secure place in Euro finals

Ireland have booked their place in next year's EuroHockey championships in Germany, with a resounding victory over Turkey.

The Irish team only needed a draw to qualify, but ran out 7-0 winners, topping Pool A with three wins from three. Seven different goalscorers got on the scoresheet, after the home side led 3-0at the break.