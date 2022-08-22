Two people have been arrested after the police found a suspected device during a search in east Belfast.A man aged 31 and a woman aged 33 have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

The device was discovered in a property on Dee Street by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the activities of the West Belfast UDA.

Specialist officers examined the device and made it safe. It was then taken away for further examination. A small amount Class B drugs were also found during the search.The PSNI conducted two further searches at properties in South and East Belfast, and seized class B drugs and electronics.

