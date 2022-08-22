A security alert is ongoing in Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Dee Street has been closed at its junction with Severn Street and Newtownards Road.

Additional road closures have also been implemented in east Belfast at the junctions of Dee Street and Tern Street, and Dee Street and Island Street.

