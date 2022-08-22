The SDLP Leader has called on the Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady to set up a Cost of Living Taskforce.

Colum Eastwood made the proposal following calls by the Opposition for caretaker Ministers to set up an emergency taskforce.

Mr Eastwood said the civil service should step up in the absence of political leadership, as was the case during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Eastwood branded the Government's promise of a £400 energy payment as "a drop in the ocean."

The MP for Foyle said: “Given the continued failure of our caretaker Ministers to act to protect people here I have written to the Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady to take the initiative and set up this taskforce.

"Our civil service played a key role in protecting our public during the coronavirus pandemic and led the Executive’s Covid-19 taskforce and can do so again.

"We all want the DUP to get back to work, but we have caretaker Ministers and a civil service in place who can act now to help people.

"Excuses are worthless to people who are mired in financial crisis due to this emergency.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.