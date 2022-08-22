Play Brightcove video

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP says that current caretaker ministers at Stormont "will look totally pointless" in the face of an oncoming emergency over the cost of living.

Power-sharing has not been restored since the assembly election in May as the DUP has refused to re-enter the executive or nominate a speaker due to the party's concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol - a Brexit trade deal agreed between the UK and EU.

Ministers remain in place at present in a caretaker capacity but cannot make any new decisions in the absence of an Executive being formed.

Mr Eastwood, the MP for Foyle, said that the cost of living crisis could be similar in its impact to that of the coronavirus pandemic.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons refuted Mr Eastwood's characterisation of the Executive, and said that ministers were taking meaningful steps to help people.

Both politicians called on the Westminster government to do more to help Northern Ireland.

Speaking to UTV, Mr Eastwood said that the Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady should set up a taskforce to help people with the cost of living crisis in the absence of an Executive.

Some forecasters are predicting that inflation will hit 18% in January, and gas price rises are also due in the coming months. On Monday, the NI Chamber of Commerce said businesses will also need help given the difficult economic situation.

Mr Eastwood, the SDLP leader, was critical of what he saw as the inability of the Executive parties to act to help people in the face of this crisis.

DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons dismissed Mr Eastwood's criticisms of ministers.

He pointed to a scheme which he announced on Monday that will see financial aid given to students in higher education who are struggling with rising costs. Mr Lyons did say however that Westminster needed to step in and take more action to help Northern Ireland. There has been no official response from the Northern Ireland Civil Service over Mr Eastwood's taskforce suggestion.

UTV understands that there will be a meeting to discuss how households in Northern Ireland will receive a £400 energy payment later this week, however, no breakthrough is anticipated.

