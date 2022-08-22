Londonderry Magistrates' Court has been told that the case file into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee is four thousand pages long.

The 29-year-old journalist died after she was allegedly shot by a New IRA gunman who opened fire on police during disturbances in the Creggan area of Derry in April 2019.

A preliminary enquiry involving seven defendants - all of them from Londonderry - who have been charged with offences linked to the murder, has been adjourned until September 19.

Two of the seven defendants, Peter Cavanagh, 34, from Elmwood Terrace and Jordan Devine, 21, from Synge Court, are jointly charged with murdering Ms. McKee.

They're also jointly charged with possessing a handgun and ammunition, possessing and throwing petrol bombs, arson of a tipper truck and with riotous assembly.

The defendant Joseph Campbell, 21, from Gosheden Cottages is charged with riotous assembly and with possessing and throwing petrol bombs.

Three defendants are jointly charged with riotous assembly and throwing petrol bombs - Patrick Gallagher, 30, from Pinetrees, Jude McCrory, 25, from Magowan Park and Kieran McCool, 54, from Ballymagowan Gardens.

Defendant Joseph Barr, 34, from Cecilia's Walk, is charged with riotous assembly, throwing a petrol and assault.

