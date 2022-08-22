Larne FC have terminated the contract of John Herron by mutual consent with the player.

Herron had been suspended by the club after photos appeared online that appeared to show him wearing a T-shirt with pro-IRA slogans. Larne FC said in a statement on Monday night that it was committed "to being an inclusive football club.

"We will continue to be unwavering in our work to make Inver Park a place for all and will not allow this to be undermined in any way, shape or form.

“The club will be making no further comment on the matter."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.