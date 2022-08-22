Police have said they are investigating whether a suspected petrol bomb attack on a house in Coleraine is linked to a number of recent incidents.

One person escaped injury following the arson attack in the Loughanhill Park area of the Co Londonderry town in the early hours of Monday. They were able to put out the fire before the arrival of the emergency services.

Police described the attack as "reckless".

This is the latest in a series of petrol bomb attacks in Coleraine in recent months.

Police received reports shortly after 1am on Monday morning that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front of a property.

A window was smashed and smoke damage was caused to the front door of the property as a result of the attack.

One person inside the house at the time was able to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of emergency services.

Inspector Aaron Brown said: "Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences. The device has now been recovered for forensic examination.“Our investigation into this morning’s suspected petrol bomb attack is at an early stage and we will be pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, including the potential that it could be linked to other recent incidents in the Coleraine area.“Attacks such as these which could potentially endanger life are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community who we know just want to live in peace."

