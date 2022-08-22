East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell has called for the police to be "candid" about what they know about a spate of recent petrol attacks.

Mr Campbell said in the absence of a definitive police statement, "a rumour mill will generate more uncertainty".

Police said their investigation was at an early stage and they were still working to see if there was a definitive link and establish any possible motive.

The DUP politician was speaking after a home in the Loughanhill Park area of the town was attacked in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr Campbell called for the attacks to stop.

"Police in the Coleraine area need to spell out what, if any, the connection is between this spate of 10 petrol bomb attacks which have occurred in four months," he said.

The PSNI had earlier on Monday released a statement saying an attack in the early hours of Monday morning could be linked to previous incidents in Coleraine.

The MP said "lives were at risk" and that police needed to "act in conjunction with the local community before lives are lost"."They need to indicate if there is a connection between these attacks and if there are underlying reasons behind them, they also need to spell out what they are doing to prevent further such attacks."

The PSNI said in response to Mr Campbell's comments that their inquiries were at an early stage.

They further encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

"Police enquiries into this spate of attacks are at an early stage and officers are working to determine if any definitive link exists and establish any possible motive or motives behind the incidents. "We are asking for those in the local community with information that could potentially help us progress our investigations to please get in touch by calling us on 101, or via our online non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. "Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/"

