Suspended DUP councillor Billy Walker charged with child sexual grooming
Suspended DUP councillor Billy Walker has been charged with alleged child grooming.
The 59-year-old from Killyleagh has been charged with attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to arrange to meet a child following sexual grooming.
He had been arrested in February.
He is due to appear in court next month.
