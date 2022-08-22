Suspended DUP councillor Billy Walker has been charged with alleged child grooming.

The 59-year-old from Killyleagh has been charged with attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to arrange to meet a child following sexual grooming.

He had been arrested in February.

He is due to appear in court next month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.