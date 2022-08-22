Play Brightcove video

Conchúr Dowds has your GMB headlines in Northern Ireland on Monday 22 August.

Free lateral flow tests are no longer available to the general public here.

Health experts say levels of infection in the community are falling, and the overall impact on the population is low. Only those who are eligible for new Covid-nineteen treatments, and who work in the health sector - will be able to avail of free tests.

SDLP calls for establishment of cost of living taskforce amid soaring food and energy bills

The SDLP is calling for a cost of living taskforce to be established in a bid to tackle rising energy and food bills.

Colum Eastwood says he has written to the head of the civil service to begin the initiative.

He has described a one-off payment of four hundred pounds to struggling households in the autumn, as a 'drop in the ocean'.

Monday marks one hundred years since the assasination of Michael Collins.

The Irish revolutionary and IRA leader during the war of independence was killed in an ambush by his former colleagues.

At a ceremony yesterday, Taoiseach Michael Martin described Collins as 'a great hero of Irish history'.

Over forty events are taking place across Belfast this week as part of the Mela.

The multi-cultural festival kicked off over the weekend with a carnival parade through the city centre.

Hundreds of performers, as well as community groups, took part in the colourful display.

Today: It will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain. The rain occasionally heavy at first this morning, but turning light and patchy. Some mist developing over the hills and around the Irish Sea coast. Brighter spells and showers later. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tonight: Rather cloudy with patchy rain or showers, but often dry with mist at times over the hills. It will be a mild night. Minimum temperature 14 °C.

Tuesday: A cloudy start with patchy rain and mist. Brighter conditions developing during the day with a scattering of showers. Warm in any sunshine. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Heavy rain overnight, but Wednesday mainly dry and bright, just the odd shower around. Dry and bright on Thursday, then rain or showers on Friday.

