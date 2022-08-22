Northern Irish golf star Rory McIlroy was caught out in a prank during the BMW Championship in Delaware.

During the third round of the tournament in Wilmington on Saturday, a fan dropped a remote controlled golf ball on the 15th green where McIlroy and Scott Stallings were putting and tried to get it into the hole.

The stunt was quickly thwarted by the Hollywood native, who knocked the ball away twice, before appearing to lose his patience by throwing it into a nearby pond.

McIlroy has finished tied eighth in the tournament.

