A casualty has been taken to hospital after falling from a cliff in Co Londonderry.

Coleraine Coastguard received reports that a person had fallen from a cliff close to Mussenden Temple at Castlerock on Monday night.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Rope Rescue Teams attended the scene, where PSNI officers had located the casualty.

In a statement, Coleraine Coastguard said: "A coastguard rope rescue technician was lowered to stabilise and assess the casualty.

"The injured person was winched to safety and flown to Causeway Hospital by the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter, R199 from Prestwick."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.