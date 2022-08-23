A man allegedly pushed his ex-partner into a moving bus in east Belfast, a court has been told.

Graham Watson, 41, is accused of carrying out the attack after repeatedly defying a prohibition on harassing the woman.

He appeared at the city’s magistrates court on Tuesday charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Watson, of The Mount in Belfast, faces further counts of common assault and four breaches of a restraining order.

His ex-partner told police that he attended her home on June 19 this year and began banging on the door, despite being barred from pestering her, the court heard.

Officers viewed a video she recorded of the alleged incident.

Just over a week later Watson attacked the woman at Castlereagh Street in the city, the court heard. A witness alleged that he saw her being knocked to the ground by a punch to the face.

In a further alleged incident on 30 June, the woman claimed Watson had struck her twice during an encounter at the same location.

“(She) alleged that Graham had pushed her into the side of a moving bus,” a PSNI officer told the court.

“An independent witness (also) observed her being pushed into the side of a bus.”

Later that night the woman called for an ambulance, stating that she had been assaulted and was dizzy and vomiting.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey argued that the restraining order was never properly served on his client.

Counsel also disputed the identification evidence, insisting there is no independent corroboration of the alleged assaults by anyone who knows Watson.

“There is a severe question mark as to whether or not this case will ever see the light of day as far as a prosecution is concerned,” Mr McConkey contended.

District Judge Mark McGarrity refused Watson's application for bail. He was remanded in custody until 20 September.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.