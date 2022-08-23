Play Brightcove video

The Infrastructure Minister has made a return visit to Strabane as work on an Interim Flood Alleviation Scheme gets underway.

It follows severe flooding in the area last month.

John O'Dowd met with residents of the Ballycolman Estate and elected representatives to advise them that work was ongoing to urgently progress an interim flood alleviation scheme.

The Minister said: “My Department had previously commissioned a detailed study of the causes of flooding in the Ballycolman Estate which identified both potential short and long term solutions.

"I am pleased to confirm that appropriate legal agreements are now in place and work is getting underway on the interim scheme which will considerably reduce the risk of in house flooding to properties at Ballycolman.

“I also fully recognise the need to introduce viable longer term solutions as swiftly as possible to reduce the impacts of further flooding. That is why my Department is taking forward, where possible, a number of flood alleviation proposals in various locations across the north, including Drumahoe, Eglinton and Derry City."

