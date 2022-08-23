Police are appealing for information after 10 people attacked a patrol vehicle in Londonderry on Monday night.

The attackers threw bricks and stones at the police car, damaging both wing mirrors as well as the body work of the car. Some of the attackers were wearing masks.

The attack happened as officers dealt with a domestic matter in the area, police said in a statement. The vehicle now requires repairs and is off the road. Police in Derry are appealing for anyone with information to come forwards.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.