The owner of a wandering Wallaby which is on the loose from a visitor attraction in County Tyrone is offering a reward to anyone who finds her.

The search for Winnie the Wallaby has entered its second day, after she escaped from Glenpark Estate near Gortin Glen forest park.

Volunteers have joined the search which is taking place over thousands of acres.

"We are getting worried" said owner Richard Beattie "but we hope she hasn't went too far."

"She could be enjoying herself, but we would rather have her back here with us in the enclosure."

Winnie escaped from the enclosure in Glen Park on Sunday, and has been missing since then.

Wallbies are native to Australia, but Winnie and her companion Geoffrey were brought to Gortin from England.

The local community has been aiding the search, which is a help to Head Groundskeeper Davey Simmons who said the staff are "desperate to get her back."

"She would be very frightened and lost at this time. We really are concerned."

Drones are being employed to help the search, but there is a large amount of ground to cover looking for the missing marsupial. Winnie is described as being about two foot tall, having big ears and even bigger feet.

Like many Wallabies, she can be very elusive.

