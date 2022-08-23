Police in Newry Mourne and Down have warned motorists that Newcastle is "not a racetrack" and those treating it as such will be brought to book.

The PSNI said some drivers - both locals and visitors - had been treating the Donard Park area as "a playground for anti-social driving" and risked losing their cars.The Mourne Neighbourhood Team were on the road in Newcastle on Saturday night and issued eight fixed penalty notices for speeding, each of which carry a £60 fine and three points on a driver's license.

The one-way system in Newcastle has seen numerous acts of anti-social driving in recent weeks. The Donard Park area is residential, and includes sheltered accommodation for "elderly and vulnerable" people. Police warned that dangerous or reckless driving "will not be tolerated", and that they can also issue Criminal Justice Orders.

These orders are issued when a driver causes "alarm, distress or annoyance".If a driver receives two of these orders their vehicle will be seized by police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.