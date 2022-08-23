Play Brightcove video

Emma Patterson has your GMB headlines in Northern Ireland on Tuesday 23 August.

Dual regulatory system would risk reputation of NI exporters, businesses warn

As inflation hits a forty year high, a group of local firms have called on the EU and UK to redouble their efforts to resolve differences over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Business Brexit Working Group, which includes the likes of Hospitality Ulster, and Manufacturing NI and the Federation of Small Businesses, says an agreement needs to be found based on compromise with the most difficult of winters ahead.

NI's only human milk bank sees 25% increase in demand

Northern Ireland's only milk bank has seen a twenty five percent increase in demand in the last two years.

The facility at the South West Acute Hospital is appealing for more donors so it can continue helping premature and seriously ill babies.

The bank is the only one on the island of Ireland and helped over eight hundred children last year.

Larne FC mutually terminate contract with John Herron after Féile controversy

Larne FC has confirmed one of its players, John Herron, has left the club after he was pictured wearing a pro-IRA t-shirt following the final event of last week's Feile An Phobail.

In a statement, Larne said his contract was terminated by mutual agreement and that it is committed to being an inclusive football club.

Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone after it escapes from enclosure in Glen Park Estate

A wallaby is on the loose in County Tyrone after escaping from its enclosure.

The public are being urged to keep on the lookout and if they see the wallaby not to approach her, but report any sightings back to Glenpark Estate.

UTV Weather for Northern Ireland: Sunshine and showers and light winds for today. Today: A mix of sunshine and scattered showers through Tuesday with outbreaks light for the morning, before turning heavier through the afternoon. Light south to southwest winds. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Tonight: Showers easing through evening across the bulk of the Province, but chance of an area of rain edging across eastern coastal fringes during the late evening and at first overnight. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Wednesday: A lot of dry weather around and good bright and sunny spells developing, but a few scattered showers will also crop up. Winds light. Maximum temperature 22 °C. Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Thursday and Friday brings a mix of sunshine and showers, with outbreaks isolated and light Thursday, heavier for Friday. Saturday mainly dry and sunny.

