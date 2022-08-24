Health workers across the Belfast Trust are due to hold a number of protests on Wednesday.

Members of the unions Unite, Unison, NIPSA, BMA and RCN are holding the demonstrations amid calls for a pay increase that "protects workers from the cost of living crisis".

The protests will take place outside the Royal Victoria, Belfast City, Musgrave Park and Mater Hospitals.

Kevin McAdam from Unite said: “Our members in Unite and those of all the trade unions are taking this action to object to the proposed below-inflation pay award and to highlight the state of our health service.

"Staff stepped up to the plate when Covid-19 hit now they only want a reasonable wage to pay the bills and feed their families.”