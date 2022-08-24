Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have announced a new company called TMRW Sports.

The PGA Tour golfers say their focus is "on building pioneering ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media and technology".

Social media accounts for the new brand, which is pronounced 'tomorrow', began posting on Tuesday evening.

They said "so many of you are interested in learning more about TMRW Sports that our website was overrun. We will be back in business shortly."

McIlroy tweeted he's "excited" to partner with Woods and co-founder Mike McCarley, president of golf for NBC Sports.

Woods tweeted: "I'm excited to be a part of this exciting new venture, which will harness technology to bring new approaches to the sport we love."