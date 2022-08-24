Play Brightcove video

Efforts to find Winnie the wallaby are continuing in Co Tyrone, with more and more volunteers joining the search.

A drone with thermal cameras is also being used to help track down the missing marsupial, who is on the loose after escaping Glenpark Estate near Gortin Glen forest park.

The owners say they have been inundated with calls about potential sightings.

In a post on Facebook, Richard Beattie said: "So far we have had reports of her in Belfast, Dublin and as far away as Liverpool!

"We’re pretty sure that she’s close to Glenpark Estate, Omagh as we’ve been following her tracks."

People living in the area have been asked to check their gardens or any outhouses around their property for Winnie.

A reward is being offered for anyone who finds her.

"Wallabies enjoy wooded, green areas and we have no doubt that she is enjoying the natural habitat surrounding us here," continued Richard.

"Her beau Geoffrey will be glad to see her hopefully soon. If you do see Winnie please let us know and we will happily bring her back home."