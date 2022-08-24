Play Brightcove video

A Ukrainian woman living in Northern Ireland has told UTV she faces a "new reality," as she has no idea when she will be able to return home.

It comes as many Ukrainians gathered at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday to mark their country's independence day.

The date was celebrated with music, men and women dressed in traditional clothing as well as a display of Ukrainian arts and crafts.

It is six months since the Russian forces invaded Ukraine, millions fled their homes in search of safety.

Katya is one of them.

She has been housed with her children with a family near Banbridge and told UTV about life in Northern Ireland:

"People are absolutely amazingly open and kind here.

"We thought we are a very open and kind nation but maybe it's because this country remembers bad times."

The peace rally at Belfast city hall to mark the country's independence day saw many Ukrainians come together.

Marina Furey, who is originally from Znamjanka but has been living in Lisburn for 18 years, said they wanted to show support to Ukrainian refugees.

"Today we celebrate independence day, it's been 31 years since we got our independence and it is also six months exactly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine so we want to show our support to Ukrainian refugees who have come to Northern Ireland," she told the PA news agency.

"We had a stall to give out information for those who have come to Northern Ireland recently, but also we want to show local people a little bit of our culture, with our music and to support Ukraine outside Ukraine."

Ms Furey still has family in Ukraine, and said it is sad and stressful for her as the war goes on.

"It still feels unreal that is it happening, that it is still going on, heartbreaking," she said.

"I'm proud to be Ukrainian but it's not the same as being back home to celebrate independence day.

"I have spoken to some refugees who have come to Northern Ireland, some of them are finding it hard to get used to be a different language and being so far from home.

"That's why we are here to give help and support to those who need it."

