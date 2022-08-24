Play Brightcove video

'Health protests'

Health workers across the Belfast Trust are due to hold a number of protests this afternoon.

They're set to take place outside the Royal Victoria, Belfast City, Musgrave Park and Mater Hospitals.

The demonstrations, organised by UNISON, will see workers protest over pay, staffing and the privatisation of the health service.

'Teachers strike'

Meanwhile, thousands of teachers here could take strike action this autumn over workload and pay disputes.

The Ulster Teachers' Union last night voted in favour of balloting its members on strike action.

'EA funding shortfall'

The Education Authority has warned that it's facing a massive funding shortfall of over £200m.

The majority of that figure is for special education needs.

The EA has empahasised that it does not expect to have to scale back on services for pupils, and the Department of Education said they are aware of the financial pressures and are working with the Education Authority.

'Electric vehicles'

Over £1.3m is to be invested in charging points for electric vehicles in residential areas across the north of NI.

Funding will come from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and will be targeted at areas where residents lack private off street charging.

'Wallaby search'

The hunt continues for an on-the-run wallaby in Co Tyrone.

Winnie the wallaby escaped from Glenpark Estate near Omagh after leaping over a fence on Sunday.

The public are being urged not to approach her but report the sighting if they see the animal.