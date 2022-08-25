Thousands of students across Northern Ireland received their GCSE results on Thursday.

This year’s awards are the first in three years to be made on the basis of public examinations, following the pandemic.

While there was a fall in the percentage of pupils receiving top GCSE grades compared to last year's teacher-assessed grades, a total of 37% of entries were awarded and A* to A.

For those who did not get the results they hoped for - there are many education, training and employment options available.

Professional, impartial advice is provided by the Careers Service by calling 0300 200 7820 to speak directly to a careers adviser.

There is also useful information through the Careers Service online at www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/careers.

Meanwhile anyone with queries about their results can seek a review.

If you have a query or think the results you received are not correct, the first thing you should do is talk to your school or college as they will help you decide the best course of action.

If you then decide to seek a review of your results, they will make an application to CCEA’s Post-Results Service on your behalf.

A number of options are available as part of the Post-Results Service:

Clerical check: A clerical re-check will check whether there were any administrative errors or if procedures were missed in marking your examination paper.

Review of Marking by Component/Unit (i.e., by script/paper): A review of marking of an externally assessed component (i.e., a script or other assessed item) is undertaken for an individual student by a senior examiner, including a clerical re-check and a breakdown of marks for that component/unit. A copy of the reviewed script will be available on request.

Priority Review of Marking by Component/Unit (i.e. by script/paper): Priority review of marking of an externally assessed component/unit (i.e. a script or other assessed item) for an individual student, including a clerical re-check and breakdown of marks for that component/unit. Students are advised to apply for this service only if a place in higher education is dependent on the outcome. If a student wishes to request this service, it is important that they inform their school or college as soon as possible. The deadline for requesting a priority review is 25 August 2022. The Priority Review of Marking Service is not available to students awaiting results from the Reserve Series of exams.

Access to Scripts: When requesting Access to Scripts, students should note that CCEA’s quality assurance checks on scripts before dispatch may result in a change of mark. The corresponding Mark Scheme will accompany all Access to Scripts request types.

Students should be aware that marks may go up, go down or remain the same when accessing any of the Post-Results Services.

Is there a charge for the Post-Results Service?

There is a charge for the Post-Results Service and more information is available here.

If the script review results in a change to an overall subject grade (up or down) when a student has cashed in, then no charge will apply to any unit reviews requested for that subject.

If the script review results in a change to the notional unit grade (up or down) then no charge will apply to the individual unit only.

What if I'm not happy with the Post-Results Service?

If you are not happy with the outcome of a review, you can then apply for an appeal through your school or college. Your Head of Centre will be able to support and guide you through the process if the circumstances arise.

If a school or college intends to appeal, they should request a photocopy of the script. If an original hard copy script has been returned to the school or college under the Access to Scripts Service, it cannot then form part of a review of marking or a subsequent appeal.

Will I be charged for an appeal?

No, appeals are free of charge.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.