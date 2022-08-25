The leaders of the main churches in Northern Ireland and the Republic have issued a joint call for practical support to be delivered to people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

The Church Leaders Group (Ireland), which includes the Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic Archbishops of Armagh, the Presbyterian Moderator and the Presidents of the Methodist Church and Irish Council of Churches, said they are "deeply concerned regarding the government response" on both sides of the border.

The church leaders said they were worried by what they are seeing on the ground concerning those who are vulnerable and living in poverty.

A joint statement said: "The unfolding cost-of-living crisis is affecting many households, across the island of Ireland, but particularly those who were already vulnerable and living in poverty.

"Projections for the autumn point to the situation worsening while too many people are already struggling to afford essentials like food and fuel and are in real danger of losing their homes, health or lives.

"As leaders of churches with a presence across the island we are deeply concerned by what we are seeing on the ground, with the increasing energy and food prices disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable, often leaving people with impossible choices to make, missing meals and falling into arrears on bills.

"We are also deeply concerned regarding the government response in both jurisdictions, in meeting immediate needs and also in relation to longer term strategy."

The statement was signed by Rev Andrew Foster, President of the Irish Council of Churches; Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland; Rev John McDowell, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh & Primate of all Ireland; Fr Eamon Martin, Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh & Primate of all Ireland; and Rev David Nixon, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland.