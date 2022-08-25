There has been a fall in the percentage of pupils receiving top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland this year.

A total of 37% of GCSE entries were awarded the highest grades of A* to A, according to the Department of Education.

The figure is down from around 40% in 2021, when teacher-assessed grades were used.

However this year's total represents a rise of 6.5 percentage point increase on 2019, which was the last time qualifications were awarded on the basis of public examinations before the pandemic.

The percentage of students achieving grades A* to C was also higher than 2019, with 90% of students being awarded these grades, a 7.8 percentage point increase from 2019.

The department said the outcomes of Northern Ireland students have been the highest across the United Kingdom.

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has praised the "hard work and resilience" of pupils.

“Congratulations to all our young people across Northern Ireland who have received GCSE results today," she said.

“The outcomes are extremely positive, with 90% of students achieving grades A* to C.

"The success of our students is well-deserved and testament to their hard work and resilience following three years of disrupted learning.

"They should be rightly proud of their achievements.

“It is also important to recognise the incredible work of teachers across Northern Ireland in helping students prepare for examinations in a challenging learning environment.

"I wish to thank them for all they have done, as well as the families of students who have supported these young people throughout this important year."