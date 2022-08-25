The family of a man with learning difficulties who was shot dead after he ran away from an Army patrol has called on the Secretary of State to ensure a memorial stone for the soldier accused of his attempted murder is removed.

John Pat Cunningham was fatally wounded in the incident in Co Tyrone in 1974.

Former soldier Dennis Hutchings died while on trial last year for attempted murder of Mr Cunningham. He had denied the charge.

Earlier this week a memorial stone was erected at Palace Barracks in Holywood. The Ministry of Defence has said the stone was placed on private grounds.

Mr Cunningham's family have called on the Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara and the Ministry of Defence to remove the stone.

They said the stone should be moved to Cornwall, where Mr Hutchings lived.

