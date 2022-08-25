It was heartbreak for Linfield, as the Irish League champions narrowly missed out on making history by progressing to the group stage of a European competition.

Latvian champions RFS snatched victory from the jaws of defeat at Windsor in the crunch tie once again getting a very late equaliser just as they did in the first tie.

The Blues sent Windsor into raptures with an extra time Kyle McClean goal which left them just 15 minutes from a lucrative win.

However, seconds before the final whistle, Jimmy Callacher attempted to clear a cross from inside the box only to see the ball loop over keeper Chris Johns, hit the cross bar and go over the line.

It was all the more agonising as Linfield had gone close to securing a second just moments earlier with a three-on-one at the other end only for Cameron Palmer to see his effort saved.

The aggregate 3-3 score line took it to penalties and with Linfield seeing their first saved and the second go wide. RFS made no mistake from the spot and took the win 4-2 on penalties.

Linfield were aiming to make history as the first Irish League side to make the group stages of the Europa Conference League - and indeed in any European competition - and with it they lost out on around 3 million in euros of additional income.

