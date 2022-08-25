Stoke City Football Club have sacked manager Michael O'Neill.

The former Northern Ireland manager took charge of the club in November 2019, at a time when they were bottom of the Championship.

They finished 15th that season and 14th in the next two.

At the start of this season, the Potters have won one and lost three of their opening five games and are currently sitting 21st in the table.

Joint Chairman John Coates said: “Michael joined us in November 2019 when the Club was in a difficult situation and the job he did in stabilising our position in the Championship should not be underestimated.

“Michael has worked tirelessly and with extreme professionalism, in particular in reshaping our squad and developing young players, but we feel the time is right to move in a different direction. I would like to thank him for his efforts and wish him every success for the future."

The statement added that it has begun the process of appointing a new manager, and assistant manager Dean Holden will take interim charge of the first-team.