Thousands of pupils across Northern Ireland are due to receive their GCSE results.

Exams took place this year for the first time in two years, following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similar to the pattern with A-level results, which were published last week, it is expected that results will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.

This year, exams were graded more generously in a bid to provide a safety net for students in the move back towards pre-pandemic arrangements.