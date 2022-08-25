Play Brightcove video

'GCSE results'

It's results day for thousands of GCSE pupils across the country.

Exams took place this year for the first time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grade boundaries have been adjusted to ensure missed learning is taken into account.

'Church plea'

Church leaders say they're 'deeply concerned' at the current government response to the cost of living crisis.

They've called on governments on both sides of the border to give 'more practical support', especially to those already living in poverty.

In a joint statement they said "too many people are already struggling to afford essentials".

'Overcrowding fine'

The owner and manager of the Elk Bar in Toomebridge have been fined a total of £25,000 for breaches of health and safety due to overcrowding.

Around 1,800 children were allowed into an event last November, despite only 1,041 being permitted.

The company's entertainment licence was also suspended by Mid Ulster Council.

'Freedom of the city'

Health care workers and other pandemic heroes are set to receive the Freedom of the City of Belfast later.

Previous award winners include Dame Mary Peters, Bill Clinton and film director Sir Kenneth Brannagh.

The event, which will recognise the efforts of key workers, will take place at the Waterfront Hall.

'Blues history bid'

Turning to sport and it could be a historic night for Linfield, as they bid to become the first Irish league side to qualify for the group stage of a European tournament.

They take on Latvian outfit RFS at Windsor Park in the second-leg of their European Conference League play-off.

The tie is level at 2-2 after the first game. Victory could be worth £3m to Linfield in prize money.