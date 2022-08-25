Play Brightcove video

By Peter Moor

A nurse who worked on the Covid frontline says it is "wonderful to be recognised" in a special ceremony giving health workers the Freedom of the City of Belfast.

Workers received the honour in recognition of their tireless effort since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The work of these pandemic heroes will be at the heart of celebrations at a special concert at the Waterfront Hall.

"It's emotional being invited to tonight's event and it's a fantastic opportunity," said Alison Donnelly, who was the lead vaccination nurse at the Belfast Trust.

"It feels wonderful to be recognised and to be able to represent our colleagues."

Almost 4million vaccines have been administered in NI, an achievement which Alison is proud of.

"Colleagues came out of retirement, colleagues did it voluntarily - it really was a real team effort.

"We were out in communities, in day centres, supported living environments, home care environments and it was just phenomenal to be able to do that and play our small part," she added.

Frontline workers will join the likes of Lady Mary Peters, Sir Van Morrison and Sir Kenneth Branagh in having the Freedom of Belfast bestowed upon them.

Thursday's concert will include a range of music, including a choir made up of frontline staff.

"In discussion with frontline workers, music came to the front as a key way of both remembering and looking forward and celebrating the resilience of the city," said Cllr Tina Black, the Lord Mayor of Belfast.

"The freedom of the city is to each and everyone of them.

"It will be an evening to sit back, take stock of where we've all been and also the challenges that we've overcome," she said.

The ceremony comes amidst ongoing challenges for the health service with nurses threatening to go on strike and fears of a difficult winter ahead.

