A County Antrim man accused of an alleged assault on Sinn Fein politician Gerry Kelly has been told he will no longer be prosecuted.

Criminal proceedings against 50-year-old Stephen Geraghty, were formally withdrawn at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mr Geraghty, of Glenwell Avenue in Newtownabbey, had been charged with a single charge of common assault.

The case related to an alleged encounter with the North Belfast MLA near a school in Glengormley, County Antrim on October 15 last year.

Although no further details were disclosed, the defendant was not accused of any actual physical violence.

At one stage the Public Prosecution Service had been threatened with a legal challenge for deciding to charge Mr Geraghty, with his lawyer seeking clarification on the authority’s reasoning.

But at a review hearing today it was revealed that the charge has been dropped.

Defence solicitor Mark Austin set out how legal submissions led to the halting of the prosecution.

Mr Austin told the court: “The defendant was accused of a non-physical assault on Mr Kelly.

“The directing officer (within the PPS) and I have been in some in-depth consultations over the last couple of months, and he has agreed to withdraw the matter based on representations made to him.”

Following those submissions District Judge Amanda Henderson confirmed that the criminal proceedings were now ended.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.