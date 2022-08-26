Play Brightcove video

The utility regulator has said consumers are facing an "upsetting time" as the latest round of price rises was announced.

SSE Airtricity customers are set to see their gas bills soar by around 28.3% and electricity by 35.4% effective from October.

It is the latest round of price hikes to be announced as the cost of living crisis deepens.

The company said it is down to global pressures on supply mainly caused by the war in Ukraine.

But the energy regulator said that will be of little comfort to those who are struggling to pay their bills.

Chief Executive of the utility regulator John French said times are hard for families here:

"Any support is needed.

"The price of gas and electricity combined has tripled virtually over the last year.

"Consumers have the lowest level of disposal income here in Northern Ireland in the whole of the UK.

"Consumers here really need support...it's an upsetting time...these prices have never been experienced before.

"We've seen wholesale prices 16 times the normal rate."

However, he did have some good news for consumers revealing that some households in Northern Ireland will be around £1000 better off than those in the rest of the UK.

That is down to the energy price cap.

Ofgem announced it will rise to £3549 a year from October 1 in Great Britain.

John explained what that means for families here:

"With this price announcement, although it is cold comfort for consumers, we will be £1000 cheaper than the GB price cap in Greater Belfast.

He added: "It's all relative, although we are that £1000 cheaper, the discretionary average household income is a lot lower in Northern Ireland so it's cold comfort."Meanwhile, the consumer council gave its reaction today.

Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability Peter McClenaghan said the months ahead will be a struggle:

“We are facing into a very serious crisis this winter and I am angry and fearful on behalf of Northern Ireland consumers.

"Already many of our households are at the brink. This announcement means consumers in Belfast face combined annual gas and electricity bills in excess of £2,500 a year, with further price increases to come.

"This is a global problem, the price of the gas we import is outside the control of local companies, but consumers require a lot more local support than has been offered to date.

"The £400 Energy Support Scheme promised to all households in NI by the Chancellor will be a help, but it will not be nearly enough as a typical gas consuming household will be paying out over £1,000 more for energy this winter than last.

“We encourage anyone who is struggling to pay their energy bills or to top-up their meter, to contact their supplier directly for help and information. We also encourage consumers to think about ways they can reduce their energy costs through energy efficiency and, if you can, put some extra money aside for energy costs this winter.”

