Emergency crews are dealing with a fire at the Southern Regional College in Banbridge.

The blaze broke out in an outbuilding on the campus just before midday on Friday morning.

According to Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart it has now been brought under control, but fire service and police authorities remain at the scene.

Nearby roads are expected to be shut for the rest of Friday evening and residents are being urged to keep windows and doors closed.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out at a derelict building:

"There are currently 3 appliances in attendance, 2 Fire Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and 1 Fire Appliance from Portadown Fire Station and an Aerial Appliance," a statement said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.